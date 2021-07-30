Cancel
Blessed through reading

By JOE PRUETT Guest columnist
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to say thank you to all of you who read last week’s article, Blessed by Wisdom from above. As stated this article was actually a copy of my sermon that I presented to our church on Sunday, July 18. It was indeed a joy to share this with you. Occasionally I get asked, where do you get material for your sermons? Of course, God’s word is my primary source of data, but I also get much of my material from reading books, articles in the newspaper, sign’s on churches, just so many different ways to obtain data. This week I want to share with you how I believe we are truly blessed in our lives through reading. I suspect some of you enjoying this article might not even consider yourself readers, and others are likely very avid ones. I want to encourage you to add to your life the value of reading. We are so blessed in many different print media’s to learn and grow from in our lives. In our very own newspaper you will daily find excellent editorial articles submitted by some very good writers. I do enjoy Pastor Maltbia’s wisdom he offers, as well as Jim Davidson (wonderful article the past week about life being like an echo, please keep on saying positive things to yourself), Marcus Chandler, Dr. Joe McGarrity, and many others. These men have been doing this for a lot longer time than I have and it is a joy to learn from them. Ironically, the very reason I asked the Log Cabin to allow me to do this weekly article came from a book I read over Christmas, by Richard Nixon. He wrote the book in 1989 and a friend of mine gave it to me some time back to read, near the end of the book Mr. Nixon said that when one retires they should strive to stay active in their life, and he gave many ideas on how to do this, and one was to write articles for the newspaper! In my life I have not always been an avid reader, but this changed when I decided to go more into ministry (around age 45). In the past I’d look at a book of say 300 pages and say, gosh I don’t have time to read that book, but one day it occurred to me, that I can easily read 10 pages a day, and well you can do the math, so I started reading and reading …You will find what works for you if you pick up the habit of reading. I have two good friends that the three of us, read one chapter of the Bible each day and report (via text) to the others what this chapter means to us. We have been doing this for a number of years and it has just grown our knowledge of God’s word immensely. Slowing down in this process has actually been a blessing to the three of us, not only have we grown in God’s word but we have grown closer as friends. My guess is this will likely occur for you as well, but you just got to get started. Once you do start reading I suspect you will find yourself taking journey’s to far away places, seeing things from a different perspective and even learning who you favorite authors are in your life. In an effort to help get you started I want to share a few of my favorite books with you along many subject lines:

