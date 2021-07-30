Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jesus Christ our redeemer lives

By MARCUS CHANDLER
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

A redeemer is a person who pays ransom, reclaims, recovers and saves someone. We as christians, know Jesus as our redeemer, it was he who redeemed us from our sins. He paid the ransom or the penalty that had to be paid for sin. He saved and rescued us from hell.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Juneau, AKJuneau Empire

Living & Growing: Finding help for our problems

The pastor of a church was attending a luncheon with several church members one evening when one of the ladies of the church approached him and said, “I want to register a complaint.” The pastor braced himself for some criticism he thought this person was going to have about him or the church. But she quickly responded, “Oh pastor, don’t worry, my complaint isn’t with you or the church.”
Religionhiawathaworldonline.com

Redeeming the time

Perhaps it is human nature to put things off until we have a more convenient time. We may leave our Christmas decorations out longer than we should. We may even have a goal we had been wanting to achieve but have been unable to find the time to work toward it. Whatever our individual struggles might be, there are some things we should not procrastinate with.
Religionphilosophynews.com

The Contradictory Christ

2021.07.03 : View this Review Online | View Recent NDPR Reviews Jc Beall, The Contradictory Christ, Oxford University Press, 2021, 208pp., $60.00 (hbk), ISBN 9780198852360. Reviewed by Eric Yang, Santa Clara University In this book, Jc Beall advances a novel approach to dealing with some of the logical worries related to the Christian doctrine of the incarnation. Traditional Christianity maintains that Jesus Christ is both divine and human, and something being divine entails that it is, inter alia, omnipotent and omniscient, and something being human entails that it is, inter alia, limited in power and limited in knowledge. So, it would seem to follow that Christ is both omnipotent and not omnipotent, and therefore the doctrine of the incarnation appears to be contradictory. Most philosophers and theologians who tackle this issue have attempted to show that the contradiction (or better, contradictions -- since there are putatively several complementary pairs attributable to Christ, such as being... Read More.
Religionlawofliberty.com

The Cross of Christ

When Jesus died on the cross, it was the greatest event known to man. However, if it is so important, then how should we respond to the cross? We are going to examine two points about the cross which should help us make a good decision. We Glory in the...
Religionbyfaithonline.com

My Shame, Your Shame, OUR Jesus

I am convinced that every person is battling shame. Shame keeps us preoccupied with ourselves and inattentive to God and the needs of others. It tells us falsely that we must fix ourselves before we can start loving others. Adam and Eve were the first to turn inward with their...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Jesus Christ Visits Ancient Inhabitants of the Americas in Season 4 of the ‘Book of Mormon Videos’ Series

The scripture-based production continues its fourth of five filming seasons of Book of Mormon Videos covering the book of 3 Nephi Shortly after Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, residents of an ancient civilization in the Americas were talking to one another when they “heard avoice as if it came out of heaven” and “look[ed] ... from whence the sound came.”
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Blooming for Jesus

A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. John 13:34. I wasn’t truthful about the tulips. A gift from my younger daughter, the packaged bulbs traveled home with her to the US from Amsterdam after she visited there. So I made a show of accepting the bulbs with great excitement, as excited as I was to reunite with her. But tulips are my least favorite flower. Many bloom early and fade fast. The July weather, meantime, made it too hot to plant them.
Religionblackhawk.fyi

Jesus and the Disappointed

John 11:1-45 What did Jesus say about the purpose of Lazarus’ illness?. Have you ever questioned God’s timing in some circumstance of your life?. How would you respond to the following statement? “God’s pause is not God’s punishment.”. How does 2 Corinthians 5:8 give us perspective on our lives?. Why...
Aerospace & Defensemidfloridanewspapers.com

The authority of Jesus

As the crowded airliner was about to take off, the peace was shattered by a 5-year-old boy who picked that very moment to throw a tantrum. No matter what his frustrated and embarrassed mother did to try to calm him down, the boy continued to scream furiously and kick the seats of those around him.
Religiontrinityh.org

#48 Christ Strengthens Us in Our Suffering

So it is with all other things; when it gets going it becomes too heavy, whether it be sin, devil, hell, or even our own conscience. But how are we going to do it? Where shall we go and hide ourselves? For us it looks as if the whole thing would fall to the ground. But on the other side they are confident and proud; they think they already have won the day. I too see the good Christopher sinking; nevertheless he gets through, for he has a tree which he holds on to. This tree is the promise that Christ will do something remarkable with our suffering. “In the world,” he says, “you shall have afflictions and tribulations, but in me you shall have peace” [cf. John 16:33]. And St. Paul says, “We have a faithful God who helps us out of affliction, so that we can bear it” [cf. I Cor. 10:13]. These sayings are staves, yea, trees, which we can hold on to and let the waters roar and foam as they will.
Religionam630theword.com

Proverbs 18: A Steering Wheel for Our Lives

“The name of the LORD is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe” (Proverbs 18:10). One after another, chatty teens spread out over the sticky vinyl cushions. Roller coasters clanked and screams whirred through the wind as we turned the key and threw the lines onto the dock. Hooking the tow-line to the tube, my husband’s face suddenly became distressed.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Jesus Is Our Peace

For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility. Ephesians 2:14. A monk named Telemachus lived a quiet life, but his death at the end of the fourth century changed the world. Visiting Rome from the East, Telemachus intervened in the blood sport of the gladiatorial arena. He jumped over the stadium wall and tried to stop the gladiators from killing each other. But the outraged crowd stoned the monk to death. The emperor Honorius, however, was moved by Telemachus’ act and decreed the end of the 500-year practice of gladiator games.
Halifax, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

What’s Percolating? God’s creation brings joy

I find great comfort and inspiration in the words of others through prose, poetry and song. Often my encouragement comes while seated in my pew at church through the prayers we recite and the hymns that we sing. These words have such power and beauty, intended to both uplift and guide our thoughts and actions in positive directions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy