Governor reinstates Public Health Emergency

By KOLTON RUTHERFORD Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has reinstated the state’s Public Health Emergency in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases in Arkansas triggered by the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, the governor announced Thursday in his first coronavirus briefing in several weeks. Citing the increased number of COVID-19...

www.thecabin.net

Related
Arkansas StateKARK

Arkansas legislature approves COVID-19 emergency declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas state legislature has agreed to let Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s most recent COVID-19 emergency declaration stand. Both the Senate Committee of the Whole and the House approved the declaration Tuesday. Hutchinson had reinstated the public health emergency for the state July 29 after COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in the state.
Arkansas Stateredriverradio.org

Arkansas Lawmakers Called By Governor For Special Session

EMERGENCY DECLARATION - Arkansas has reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths and its biggest one-day spike in hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The Department of Health on Monday reported 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the state's total to 1,220. The department said 451 of those patients are under intensive care and 250 are on ventilators. The state's coronavirus hospitalizations are nearing the high set last January. Gov. Asa Hutchinson HAS DECLARED a state emergency AND has called for Lawmakers to return to the Capitol this week for a special session to take up his emergency proposal amend a recently passed law that prohibited local school boards and other government agencies from enacting mask mandates. Hutchinson says the session is to focus only on the face mask ban in K-12 schools .
Faribault County, MNSentinel

Public health touts vaccination

FAIRMONT — According to Tim Langer, Public Health Sanitarian, of Community Health & Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, Martin and Faribault Counties are seeing a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases. With the CDC’s recent reversal on mask guidelines and concerns about the delta variant of the virus, Langer shared that he believes vaccination efforts are key.
Public Healthnewbedfordguide.com

Downing Would Reinstate Emergency, Issue Mask Mandate

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Ben Downing is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to issue a mask mandate that aligns with new federal guidance and believes the governor acted prematurely in ending the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency. On the heels of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations laying out...
Scienceindybay.org

Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.
Posted by
Arkansas Times

Legislature OKs governor’s declaration of state of emergency

With little fanfare, the Arkansas House and Arkansas Senate, meeting separately as committees of the whole, did not object to Governor Hutchinson’s recent renewed declaration of a state of public health emergency in the COVID crisis. Under new law, legislative “review” — essentially approval — is required for a governor’s...
Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Governor Murphy Mandates Vaccines for all Health Care Workers

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. The governor said the new requirement will...
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

New state laws hamstring public health officials

Although no one wants to see it happen, some state and local public health officials soon may recommend reinstating mask mandates, imposing curfews, limiting travel and even reclosing schools and businesses. But in numerous states, including many with low vaccination rates and escalating COVID-19 hospitalizations, newly minted laws may prevent...
Arkansas Statewmcactionnews5.com

Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstituted the state’s public health emergency Thursday. The Natural State is experiencing increasing hospitalizations as the COVID-19 pandemic spikes again, leading to decreasing hospital capacity. As of Wednesday, there were more than 1,064 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state with 209...
Little Rock, ARKTLO

Hutchinson asking legislators to consider allowing face masks in schools; declares a public health emergency

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that he was calling the Arkansas Legislature back to Little Rock to discuss amending a state law prohibiting local school districts from requiring students to wear face masks.The governor also announced Thursday he was declaring a public health emergency over the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers. That declaration went into effect Thursday and will be in place for 60 days.
Arkansas Statemenastar.com

Ark. gov declares public health emergency; special session on masks

Hutchinson said the declaration will allow the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to seek staffing assistance from health workers outside the state. It also eases the process for retired health workers to re-enter the workforce and for medical students to become licensed. The Republican governor said the White House is...
Public HealthKeene Sentinel

Sentinel Editorial: Immunity from ... immunity? Governor's signing of anti-vaccine bill at odds with his messaging on public health

Gov. Chris Sununu has been oft-criticized for claiming to stand on one side of an issue while acting in direct opposition to that stance. To be fair, such a song and dance is almost mandatory in trying to attract the support of varying groups along the political spectrum. We’d also point out that it’s a pretty common occurrence among professional politicians.
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky governor reinstates mask mandate for state employees

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has reinstated the universal mask mandate for state employees, in line with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Starting Thursday, a mask requirement will be in place for all state employees — vaccinated or not — while indoors while...

