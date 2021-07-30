A Note from the National Weather Service

Above is an excellent graphic from our Storm Prediction Center explaining their severe weather risk categories. Wednesday night, much of West Michigan was in the second highest risk category for severe weather. While there were certainly pockets of damage and power outages in our state, more damage occurred in Wisconsin compared to Michigan. After reading comments from last night’s event, we believe that several valid concerns were discussed and we would like to address two major themes that emerged. This will help us to improve moving forward so we appreciate the polite and honest feedback.