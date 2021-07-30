Cancel
Peru, NY

‘He always felt people’s hearts’: Late Peru student Criss remembered on 20th birthday

By ROBIN CAUDELL Press-Republican
Press-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH – “Hi, Mom.”. Sometimes, it's in the wind. That's two of Dalton Rashad Criss's greetings for his mother, Barbara Criss, that she misses. “I said, 'I'm not old yet, but I will be getting there pretty soon. Pretty soon,'” the Morrisonville resident said of her late son, who died August 20, 2019 after a tragic car accident from which she survived. Barely.

www.pressrepublican.com

Comments / 0

