Nunes: Pelosi has managed to 'burn down' Congress; calls out state infrastructure spending discrepancies

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., called out congressional Democrats for their recklessness, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has succeeded in destroying the federal legislative branch. On "Fox News Primetime," host Tammy Bruce asked Nunes about the "monster truck" of an infrastructure bill and a Bernie Sanders-championed...

