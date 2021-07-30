Movie Review: Emily Blunt transcends overstuffed 'Jungle Cruise'

Superhero movies aren’t for everyone, as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have proven, but Emily Blunt is another individual that doesn’t put much stock in superhero movies as she’s been heard to say that the public has been inundated with too many superhero titles over the years. She’s not entirely wrong, since the saturation level when it comes to hero movies has been rising and rising over the years. In fact, she’s not firmly set against acting in a superhero movie, but it would have to be something unique and awesome for her to even think about giving it a go. That means that a role a Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, won’t be happening any time soon. Unfortunately, this role has been one of the most overlooked in the Marvel universe despite the fact that she’s one of the more powerful characters around. This kind of leaves a lot of people wondering who is going to take the role eventually, but John Krasinski is still one of those that wants to take on the role of Mr. Fantastic.