Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Review: Emily Blunt transcends overstuffed 'Jungle Cruise'

By LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember lighthearted throwback adventure movies? “The Mummy”? “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”? “Pirates of the Caribbean”? The first one, at least? How about the classic romantic banter of a handsome but wholly mismatched pair in “Romancing the Stone” or “The African Queen”?. “ Jungle Cruise ” certainly does and...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Michael Green
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jungle Cruise#Spanish#German#English#Amazonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MoviesSan Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Jungle Cruise’ review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt head up ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ without a paddle

Four minutes into what feels like a four-week, no-expenses-paid “Jungle Cruise,” Emily Blunt’s character — a swashbuckling botanist, romancing a priceless Amazonian stone arrowhead — is sneaking around a London explorer’s society laboratory, trying not to be seen as she purloins the artifact, Indiana Jones style. A first-rate comic actress...
MoviesDeadline

‘Jungle Cruise’ Review: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Are E-Ticket Teaming In Special Effects-Heavy Movie Based On Disneyland Ride

It has been decades since then-Disney head honcho Michael Eisner came up with the idea of turning some of the most storied attractions at Disneyland into movies. The results were decidedly mixed. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was a huge hit, got Johnny Depp a Best Actor Oscar nomination and SAG Award and spawned several sequels. Eddie Murphy toplined a so-so Haunted Mansion film version, while The Country Bears was just as miserable in theaters as it was in person.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: Why Emily Blunt Ghosted Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt ghosted Dwayne Johnson while they were trying to get on the same page about Jungle Cruise. The duo has been everywhere in promotion of the Disney film, but it took some convincing for the actress to take on this project. In a new feature from The Hollywood Reporter, the WWE Superstar claims that he concocted a stunt to get her to consider the script. Director Jaume Collet-Serra was going to hand-deliver the pages to her in New York City. But, The Rock wanted to put a little extra on that. He recorded a special video trying to communicate how badly the team wanted Blunt to be a part of the picture. After going through multiple versions, it became clear that they had found a winner. One small problem, the star never responded to the overtures from Johnson. She joked, “I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.”
MoviesCollider

Samara Weaving on ‘Snake Eyes’, Damien Chazelle's ‘Babylon,’ and Why She Loves Her Stunt Double

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke with Samara Weaving about playing Scarlett in the Snake Eyes movie.. During the fun interview, Weaving talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, why even though the costumes look awesome on screen they can be tough to work with, her thoughts on Snake Eyes and Scarlett having a relationship in a sequel, why she loves her stunt double (Jacqueline Lee Geurts), and more.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Jungle Cruise' Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Bumptious Rom-Com Theme-Park Joyride

In “Jungle Cruise,” a Disney adventure that demonstrates how basing a movie on a theme-park ride may now be a more natural occurence than adapting it from a novel, Emily Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, a London researcher-explorer who’s as fearless, in her demure way, as Indiana Jones, and Dwayne Johnson is Frank Wolff, the friendly huckster of a river-boat captain who ferries her down the Amazon at the height of World War I.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Jungle Cruise’ Review Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Have Ample Charms, But This Is A Shallow, CGI-Muck Adventure

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” has many sights that awe its adventurers—a cove of towering waterfalls that empties from below, a spindly mega tree that sprouts luminescent red flowers in the moonlight, a violent set of rapids ready to suck boats over the edge. On the other hand, viewers will only see numerous uncanny valleys, related to when a visual is recognizable but distractingly not real. CGI is a major choice for an adventure based on setting, texture, and sweating, along with its characters, and an extremely disagreeable one. It becomes clear that star power is not just the appeal, but it’s ballast—if we get weary of looking at the realistic-but-not-enough leopard in front of us, we can at least see hope that two of the biggest movie stars alive, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will distract us.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Emily Blunt Has No Interest in Superhero Movies

Superhero movies aren’t for everyone, as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have proven, but Emily Blunt is another individual that doesn’t put much stock in superhero movies as she’s been heard to say that the public has been inundated with too many superhero titles over the years. She’s not entirely wrong, since the saturation level when it comes to hero movies has been rising and rising over the years. In fact, she’s not firmly set against acting in a superhero movie, but it would have to be something unique and awesome for her to even think about giving it a go. That means that a role a Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, won’t be happening any time soon. Unfortunately, this role has been one of the most overlooked in the Marvel universe despite the fact that she’s one of the more powerful characters around. This kind of leaves a lot of people wondering who is going to take the role eventually, but John Krasinski is still one of those that wants to take on the role of Mr. Fantastic.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Tom Hanks joins new Wes Anderson movie

Tom Hanks is the latest actor to join the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Anderson mainstays Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody. The currently untitled movie is set to start filming in Spain later this year. "It's not about Spain," Swinton...
Moviesdemotix.com

Critics Love Dwayne Johnson: Jungle Cruise Could Be His Best Film Ever

You can’t say Disney doesn’t try. It is one of the biggest companies in the world, whose amusements parks attract millions of visitors a year. When their themed parks became a thing they decided to try to bring them to life through theaters. Some of their flicks were a great success, while others failed. We would love to put Jungle Cruise in the first bracket.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Pulling Stellar Jake Gyllenhaal Movie in August

Netflix users only have a few days left to catch Nightcrawler, the critically acclaimed neo-noir starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie is leaving the streaming platform on Monday, Aug. 9. Nightcrawler hit theaters in September 2014, but it remains relevant as it focuses on a desperate journalist tracking down his next big story, no matter the cost.
Moviescodelist.biz

Emily Blunt: That’s Why She Likes Adventure Films

Emily Blunt reveals what particularly appealed to her about her role in ‘Jungle Cruise’. The 38-year-old actress can be seen in the new Disney blockbuster as researcher Lily Houghton, who wants to find a magical plant together with captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson). In an interview with ‘ComicBook.com’, the Hollywood beauty reveals why she loves adventure films so much. “They make me think. I want to play people for many different reasons when I feel like I have a connection with them,” she explains.
MoviesVulture

What the Hallöchen Are We to Make of Jesse Plemons’s Jungle Cruise Accent?

Jungle Cruise is not a great movie, but you can’t deny the fact that, about 30 minutes into it, Jesse Plemons emerges from a U-boat in the middle of the Amazon river and shouts “Hallöchen” at Emily Blunt and The Rock. This brings up a lot of questions: Can you really pilot a U-boat that deep into the Amazon? If this movie is set in 1916, isn’t sending one to the middle of South America kind of a waste of Germany’s navy? Finally, and most importantly, why is Jesse Plemons talking like that?
Moviescodelist.biz

Hollywood star Emily Blunt: “We humans have to stick together”

A post-apocalyptic world in which a family has to fight for their survival against noise-chasing creatures – “A Quiet Place” very successfully gave viewers goosebumps in 2018. In the second part of the horror film (which will be shown in US cinemas on June 28), Emily Blunt alias Evelyn is on her own this time. She has to defend herself and her children against the monsters without her film husband John Krasinski (with whom she is also married in real life).
MoviesSFGate

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan Survive the Pandemic in 'Together' Trailer

Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for Together, a dark comedy starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan that takes place during the pandemic. The film, directed by Stephen Daldry, is told over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, following a bickering couple as they deal with both the new reality and their own issues with each other. Shot almost like a play, the actors occasionally speak to the camera and break the fourth wall to address the audience directly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy