Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Christian dating 101

By E.C. MATLBIA
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

It can be a difficult task for a single person who loves Jesus to successfully navigate their way through the christian dating scene. In fact, finding the right person, oftentimes is like finding a needle in a haystack. Finding the right kind of person to date can be a tedious process that many christians singles do not have the palate, patience, or passion to endure. Today, I want to share three of the most important qualities to look for in a potential mate.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Greek#Galatians 6 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religionstocktonsentinel.com

First Christian Church of Plainville

Matthew 28:18-20 is one of the most recognizable passages in the Bible. Referred to as “The Great Commission,” these couple of verses tell us what our work here on earth should entail. In this passage, Jesus tells his disciples, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore…
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Club news: Christian Women connect

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon July 29 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant. The program will be given by Matt Waller, the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business dean, on the topic of leadership. Live Zoom meetings are still available if you do not feel comfortable coming in person. Email the club for a link to the meeting.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

SPEAKING OF FAITH: Our relationship with God

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate) The Church “in having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” The Church is being built with what each person who is a part of it, does each day. The Church never should be considered as only a building. The Church is the group of believers who are all each a part of the fellowship—family.
Religionpraisedc.com

Spiritual Warfare – Motivational Moment

Today’s Motivational Moment focuses on Spiritual Warfare and comes from an excerpt from the devotional “Our Modern Warfare, Part 1” by Kim Meyer. Did you know that you are involved in spiritual warfare in the spiritual realm, even though you can’t see what’s happening with your natural, physical eyes? The enemy knows our weaknesses and how to exploit them. His primary focus is to draw our hearts & minds away from God through knowledge, deceit, and manipulation, but if you have put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, you have victory over the enemy!
Religionourcommunitynow.com

Holy Highball: Father Joseph Wolyniak Drops Truth and Other Types of Bombs

"Father Joseph Wolyniak, a rabbi, and a pastor walk into a bar ..." Rev'd Joseph Wolyniak serves at Christ Church Denver (2950 S University Blvd), where his ministry is focused on helping parishioners become followers of Jesus in their everyday lives. He is married to The Rev’d Liz Costello (St Gregory’s Littleton), and together, they are the ill-equipped and overtired parents of two rambunctious, wonderful kids. Joseph has written six award-winning books* (*n.b., unpublished picture books co-authored with his 5-year-old daughter) and is actively discerning whether to declare his eligibility for the NBA draft. In addition to quality time with his family, Joseph enjoys hiking, microbreweries, and listening to IDLES.
Denton, MDstardem.com

The burden of the pastor

The burden of the pastoral assignment can be extraordinarily heavy. Most people only see us as performers in the pulpit or their religious errand boys who don’t take seriously the Word of the Lord that comes through us or our work!. Sometimes we are called pimps, the butt of comedian...
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Lamentations was written by the prophet Jeremiah as he mourned for the fall of Jerusalem and the captivity of his people. The title refers to crying aloud, or lamenting, and the central message is that sin brings the judgement of God on nations as well as on individuals.
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Maria Burgos

We would like to share with you, Brethren and Friends, the triumphant departure of our precious Mother, Maria Rudith Burgos Villablanca into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, on August the second, 2021. On this day she completed her race, and kept Faith, for which is reserved for her the Crown of Righteousness as she loved and longed for the Glorious return of our King Jesus. In her youth, she was an entrepreneur and took pride in running her own hair salon. She then devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. We owe much to her, many years of counseling, discipline, love, a lot of love, and prayers, relentless prayers so that we would love Christ as she loved Him, as her personal Savior. Mom was a strong, lovely, kind, and faithful woman, who loved the Lord, her Church, family, and community. She left a legacy of God’s amazing Love and Grace and was an example to those who loved and know her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven. We Love you, Mom, now you can hold Dad’s hand, and together praise the King of Kings. Very soon, we will see each other again, beloved Mother, for we share the same faith. And we will rejoice worshipping at the feet of our Savior whom you helped us to know and love. With your words, but most of all with your example. Her Husband, Marcial Burgos went on ahead to welcome her into Heaven. She is mourned by her Children; Marcial Junior and Sandy Burgos, Joel and Carla Oyarzun, Claudio and Marilu Burgos, Eelco and Daniela Egelmeer, and her ten grandchildren who spend countless hours being loved in the home of “Wello” and “Wella”. Her celebration of life will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church in Holland Michigan on Saturday, August seven at six p.m. Psalm 134:3 The LORD that makes heaven and earth bless thee out of Zion.
Grapevine, TXSouthlake Style

Grapevine Faith Christian School

Grapevine Faith exists to develop and graduate authentic Christian leaders. In partnership with Christian families, the school educates students through a challenging, Christ-centered program with excellence in academics, athletics and creative arts. Grapevine Faith infuses a biblical worldview in every aspect of the school experience to encourage ministry and mission-mindedness to the local community and beyond. The school is co-educational, evangelical and college-preparatory with selective admission. You are invited to visit their campus, where you will meet the faculty, talk with students and see faith in action!
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religiondwightlongenecker.com

Your Daily Jesus

In Sunday’s gospel Jesus declared himself to be the Bread of Life, and this image must be linked to the phrase in the Lord’s Prayer where we are told to ask for our daily bread. Therefore we can ask ourselves where and how we get our daily Jesus. There are...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Isaiah 61:1-2a (KJV)

The Spirit of the Sovereign LORD is on me, because the LORD has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the LORD’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn…
Religioncornerstonebaptistchurch.org

Sovereign Grace and a Life of Praise – Ephesians 1:3-14

[3] Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, [4] even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him. In love [5] he predestined us for adoption to himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will, [6] to the praise of his glorious grace, with which he has blessed us in the Beloved. [7] In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace, [8] which he lavished upon us, in all wisdom and insight [9] making known to us the mystery of his will, according to his purpose, which he set forth in Christ [10] as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in him, things in heaven and things on earth.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Halifax, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

What’s Percolating? God’s creation brings joy

I find great comfort and inspiration in the words of others through prose, poetry and song. Often my encouragement comes while seated in my pew at church through the prayers we recite and the hymns that we sing. These words have such power and beauty, intended to both uplift and guide our thoughts and actions in positive directions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy