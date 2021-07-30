Christian dating 101

We would like to share with you, Brethren and Friends, the triumphant departure of our precious Mother, Maria Rudith Burgos Villablanca into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, on August the second, 2021. On this day she completed her race, and kept Faith, for which is reserved for her the Crown of Righteousness as she loved and longed for the Glorious return of our King Jesus. In her youth, she was an entrepreneur and took pride in running her own hair salon. She then devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. We owe much to her, many years of counseling, discipline, love, a lot of love, and prayers, relentless prayers so that we would love Christ as she loved Him, as her personal Savior. Mom was a strong, lovely, kind, and faithful woman, who loved the Lord, her Church, family, and community. She left a legacy of God’s amazing Love and Grace and was an example to those who loved and know her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven. We Love you, Mom, now you can hold Dad’s hand, and together praise the King of Kings. Very soon, we will see each other again, beloved Mother, for we share the same faith. And we will rejoice worshipping at the feet of our Savior whom you helped us to know and love. With your words, but most of all with your example. Her Husband, Marcial Burgos went on ahead to welcome her into Heaven. She is mourned by her Children; Marcial Junior and Sandy Burgos, Joel and Carla Oyarzun, Claudio and Marilu Burgos, Eelco and Daniela Egelmeer, and her ten grandchildren who spend countless hours being loved in the home of “Wello” and “Wella”. Her celebration of life will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church in Holland Michigan on Saturday, August seven at six p.m. Psalm 134:3 The LORD that makes heaven and earth bless thee out of Zion.