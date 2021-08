There have been a lot of Transformers movies by now, but if you ask a certain generation, there is only one that truly matters: the original. Released in 1986, Transformers: The Movie broke the hearts of millions of children with the sudden and abrupt offing of beloved main Autobot Optimus Prime, though that hasn’t prevented them as adults from returning to be re-traumatized over and over. Now you can witness the moment in every horrific detail as Fathom Events teams up with Hasbro to re-release Transformers: The Movie theatrically.