Ogilvy PR names Erin Jacobson as head of digital & advocacy for North America. Jacobson comes to Ogilvy from NATIONAL Public Relations, where she most recently served as senior vice president and practice lead, digital, marketing and technology. She was previously a vice president at Edelman and has served in several executive communications positions with the New Democratic Party of Canada. In her new role, Jacobson will lead the evolution of Ogilvy PR’s digital and advocacy offering including social strategy and content, public affairs, and advocacy while growing the digital public affairs practice across Canada, Washington D.C., and North America. “Erin’s depth of experience as a digital strategist and advocacy expert is key to scaling our wider data-centric, audience-first approach for clients,” said Ogilvy PR global CEO Juliana Richter.