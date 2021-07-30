America Reads-Mississippi helps state’s young students learn to read, while providing opportunities for others to pursue higher education
JACKSON, Miss.—Mississippi’s young students are building a strong foundation for future educational success with the help of America Reads—Mississippi (ARM) AmeriCorps members, who in turn receive scholarships to help them pursue their own degrees. AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and national service, recently announced continued funding for the America-Reads Mississippi program, which will soon enter its 23rd year of helping Mississippi children get their education off to a strong start and helping AmeriCorps members complete their educational goals of completing a bachelor’s degree.www.deltastate.edu
Comments / 0