Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Tradition: 1st semester 2021 - Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m, down 9.9% at constant exchange rates

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. climbed 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oil and natural gas company reported second-quarter adjusted profit that surprisingly declined but revenue that rose above expectations, and provided an upbeat demand growth outlook. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $68 million, or 8 cents a share, from $195 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share slipped to 10 cents from 12 cents, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to 16 cents. Revenue rose 8.6% to $5.14 billion, beating the FactSet consensus...