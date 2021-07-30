Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Tradition: 1st semester 2021 - Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m, down 9.9% at constant exchange rates

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 1st semester 2021: Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m,. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 452.0m in the first semester 2021 compared with CHF 512.8m in same period in 2020, down 11.9% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented a decrease of 9.9%.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Rates#Chf#Derivatives#Streetinsider Premium#Group#Non Idb#The Six Swiss Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Brokerages are Positive on Dabur After Q1 Results

Investing.com -- Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India Ltd. (NS: DABU ), reported its numbers for Q1 FY22. Net profit was up 28% to Rs 438.37 crore for the June 2021 quarter compared to the June 2020 quarter. Revenues will up 32% at Rs 2,696 crore compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal where it was Rs 2.051.77 crore.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Cohort reports record full-year revenue and adjusted profit

Cohort reported record revenue and adjusted operating profit in its preliminary results on Tuesday, despite an estimated Covid-19 impact of £6m on group revenue and £0.2m on adjusted operating profit. 3,876.22. 16:22 28/07/21. 1.87%. 71.09. 6,139.52. 16:22 28/07/21. n/a. n/a. 1,241.77. 16:22 28/07/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm said its...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Genworth Financial (GNW) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) reported Q2 EPS of $0.38, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 billion. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.40, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $211 million versus the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. GUIDANCE:. Varex Imaging...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Veritone (VERI) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. GUIDANCE:. Veritone sees Q3 2021...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes stock jumps after adjusted profit misses but revenue beats

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. climbed 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oil and natural gas company reported second-quarter adjusted profit that surprisingly declined but revenue that rose above expectations, and provided an upbeat demand growth outlook. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $68 million, or 8 cents a share, from $195 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share slipped to 10 cents from 12 cents, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to 16 cents. Revenue rose 8.6% to $5.14 billion, beating the FactSet consensus...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

JDE Peet's reports half-year results 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Good progress and broad-based performance, delivered in a quality way. PRESS RELEASE. Amsterdam, 4 August 2021. Key items1. Total organic sales grew 4.2%, supported by In-Home momentum (+4.9%) and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q1 EPS by 24c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q1 EPS of $0.75, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $444.81 million. For earnings history and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

SmartFinancial (SMBK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Life Storage (LSI) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.74, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $187.26 million versus the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. GUIDANCE:. Life Storage sees...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. August 4, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today releases its half-year 2021 results. Highlights. Revenues €2,280 million, up 6% in...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Marketsaithority.com

KraneShares Partners With Nikko to Launch Active Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC,, a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, announced the launch of the KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF. KHYB is an active ETF managed by sub-advisor Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. (“Nikko”). Nikko was established...
Marketsalbuquerquenews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- July 30

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 646.02. Euro 100 767.91. Japanese yen...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy