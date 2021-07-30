David Lee Meck October 26, 1946 ~ July 20, 2021

David Lee Meck, 74, passed peacefully at home into the next life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Dave was born in the small town of Ephrata, PA in Lancaster County to Joseph Zerfass Meck and Sara Anne Neff, where he was the oldest of 5 children. He attended Penn State University, and graduated with a BS Degree in Mathematics. His career with IBM spanned 43 years, and gave him the opportunity to contribute in a wide variety of technical, leadership, and teaching positions. Among his most treasured accomplishments, he was awarded 9 patents, acted as IBM liaison to Marist College where he was also an Honorary Professor, and held an overseas assignment in Montpellier, France.