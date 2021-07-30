Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Residents: Myanmar leaders use pandemic as political weapon

By DAVID RISING
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR5bZ_0bCOIx5T00

BANGKOK — (AP) — With coronavirus deaths rising in Myanmar, allegations are growing from residents and human rights activists that the military government, which seized control in February, is using the pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition.

In the last week, the per capita death rate in Myanmar surpassed those of Indonesia and Malaysia to become the worst in Southeast Asia. The country’s crippled health care system has rapidly become overwhelmed with new patients sick with COVID-19.

Supplies of medical oxygen are running low, and the government has restricted its private sale in many places, saying it is trying to prevent hoarding. But that has led to widespread allegations that the stocks are being directed to government supporters and military-run hospitals.

At the same time, medical workers have been targeted after spearheading a civil disobedience movement that urged professionals and civil servants not to cooperate with the government, known as the State Administrative Council.

“They have stopped distributing personal protection equipment and masks, and they will not let civilians who they suspect are supporting the democracy movement be treated in hospitals, and they’re arresting doctors who support the civil disobedience movement,” said Yanghee Lee, the U.N.'s former Myanmar human rights expert and a founding member of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar.

“With the oxygen, they have banned sales to civilians or people who are not supported by the SAC, so they’re using something that can save the people against the people," she said. "The military is weaponizing COVID.”

Myanmar’s Deputy Information Minister Zaw Min Tun did not respond to questions about the allegations, but with growing internal and external pressure to get the pandemic under control, the leadership has been on a public relations offensive.

In the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper this week, several articles highlighted the government’s efforts, including what it called a push to resume vaccinations and increase oxygen supplies.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military commander who heads the SAC, was cited as saying that efforts were also being made to seek support from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and unspecified “friendly countries.”

“Efforts must be made for ensuring better health of the State and the people,” he was quoted as saying.

Myanmar reported another 342 deaths Thursday, and 5,234 new infections. Its 7-day rolling average of deaths per 1 million people rose to 6.29 — more than double the rate of 3.04 in India at the peak of its crisis in May. The figures in Myanmar are thought to be a drastic undercount due to lack of testing and reporting.

“There is a big difference between the actual death toll from COVID-19 of the Military Council and reality,” a physician from the Mawlamyine General Hospital in Myanmar’s fourth-largest city told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of government reprisal. “There are a lot of people in the community who have died of the disease and cannot be counted.”

Videos proliferate on social media showing apparent virus victims dead in their homes for lack of treatment and long lines of people waiting for what oxygen supplies are still available. The government denies reports that cemeteries in Yangon have been overwhelmed but announced Tuesday they were building new facilities that could cremate up to 3,000 bodies per day.

“By letting COVID-19 run out of control, the military junta is failing the Burmese people as well as the wider region and world, which can be threatened by new variants fueled by unchecked spread of the disease in places like Myanmar,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch. “The problem is the junta cares more about holding on to power than stopping the pandemic.”

Myanmar is one of the region’s poorest countries and already was in a vulnerable position when the military seized power, triggering a violent political struggle.

Under the civilian former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar had weathered a coronavirus surge last year by severely restricting travel and sealing off Yangon. Vaccines were secured from India and China, but Suu Kyi's government was ousted less than a week after the first shots were given.

As civil disobedience grew after Suu Kyi’s removal, public hospitals were basically closed as doctors and other staff refused to work under the new administration, instead running makeshift clinics for which they faced arrest, if caught.

Some have returned to public hospitals, but the Mawlamyine doctor interviewed by AP said it was too dangerous.

“I could be arrested by the junta anytime if I returned to the hospital,” added the doctor, who was part of the disobedience movement and has been treating patients with supplies he has scrounged.

According to Tom Andrews, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s independent expert on human rights in Myanmar, government forces have engaged in at least 260 attacks on medical personnel and facilities, killing 18. At least 67 health care professionals had been detained and another 600 are being sought.

Military hospitals kept operating after Suu Kyi's ouster but were shunned by many people and the vaccination program slowed to a crawl before apparently fizzling out completely until this week. There are no solid figures on vaccinations, but it’s believed that about 3% of the population could have received two shots.

The rapid rise in COVID -19 illnesses is “extremely concerning, particularly with limited availability of health services and oxygen supplies,” said Joy Singhal, head of the Red Cross’ Myanmar delegation.

“There is an urgent need for greater testing, contact tracing and COVID-19 vaccinations to help curb the pandemic,” he told AP. “This latest surge is a bitter blow to millions of people in Myanmar already coping with worsening economic and social hardships.”

Earlier this week, Andrews urged the U.N. Security Council and member states to push for a “COVID cease-fire.”

“The United Nations cannot afford to be complacent while the junta ruthlessly attacks medical personnel as COVID-19 spreads unchecked,” he said. “They must act to end this violence so that doctors and nurses can provide lifesaving care and international organizations can help deliver vaccinations and related medical care.”

After a long lull in humanitarian aid, China recently began delivering vaccines. It sent 736,000 doses to Yangon this month, the first of 2 million being donated, and reportedly more than 10,000 to the Kachin Independence Army, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in a northern border area where the virus has spilled over into China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to comment directly earlier this week on the report of the delivery to the KIA, noting instead “the epidemic is a common enemy to all mankind.”

The Global New Light reported Myanmar received another 1 million doses purchased from China.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported as widespread in Myanmar’s prisons. On Wednesday, state-run MRTV television showed what it said were 610 prisoners from Yangon's Insein Prison being vaccinated. The report was met with skepticism and derision on social media.

Lee said if the government is trying to use vaccines and other aid to its advantage by positioning itself as the solution to the pandemic, it's too late.

“The people know now and it’s been too long,” she said. “COVID was not manmade but it got out of proportion because of complicity and deliberate blockage of services — there’s no going back.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
60K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Humanitarian Aid#Military Junta#Ap#U N#Covid#State#The Military Council#The Associated Press#Burmese#Human Rights Watch#Mawlamyine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Myanmar military leader says elections will be in 2 years

Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with Southeast Asian nations on finding a political solution for his country. “We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar to use Chinese vaccines to fight COVID-19 in border area

(Reuters) - China is delivering two million COVID-19 vaccine shots to Myanmar this week to help fight a growing outbreak in the border area, officials said, as a spike in infections in the Southeast Asian country spills over into parts of southern China. Myanmar has seen a surge in coronavirus...
Industrymining-technology.com

Myanmar Metals plans to divest Bawdwin project amid political unrest

Australian-based Myanmar Metals (MYL) is planning to either divest its 51% stake in the Bawdwin project or the company as a whole, as a result of political unrest in the country. The move follows the completion of Myanmar Metals’ detailed review of its assets and operations in the country due...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Myanmar’s political crisis is fueling an ‘uncontrolled’ outbreak of COVID-19

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — The dead in Myanmar are piling up outside cemeteries, overwhelming workers struggling to keep pace with the demand for cremations. Those stricken with COVID-19 in Yangon, the country’s largest city, have begun flying yellow and white flags outside their homes in a plea for volunteers to deliver medicine and food. Social media are awash with appeals for oxygen as more and more people suffocate from the advance of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Myanmar leader calls for international help to contain coronavirus

Myanmar’s military leader is calling for international help to contain the coronavirus as the country struggles with a surge in cases and low vaccination rates. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech that international help is needed to control and treat the coronavirus in the country, state media reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
WorldBirmingham Star

Six months after coup, Myanmar's political, rights and aid

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 31 (ANI): An estimated 170,200 people remain displaced in the south-eastern parts of Myanmar due to violence, armed clashes and insecurity since 1 February, a UN report said on Friday. This includes around 121,400 people displaced in Kayah State and neighboring townships of southern areas of Shan...
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

Myanmar Faces COVID-19 Surge Amid Political Crisis |

BANGKOK – Myanmar, already on the brink of widespread civil war after February’s coup, is facing another crisis as COVID-19 cases surge. Cases have spiked, leaving infected patients desperate for medical assistance. Since the pandemic began, Myanmar has suffered over 246,000 COVID-19 cases and over 5,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

Myanmar, in Coup Aftermath, Faces Exploding Pandemic |

YANGON, MYANMAR – Six months after its coup, Myanmar now faces a mushrooming COVID-19 pandemic. Deaths have risen sharply daily during the third, delta variant, infection wave that began May 25; 326 deaths were reported July 23, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 6,459. Myanmar reported 5,506 new infections out of 13,487 samples, a 40% infection rate. Actual numbers may be higher because of those unable to get into hospitals.
WorldBoston Globe

Top Myanmar general says military rule will continue into 2023

Six months to the day after Myanmar’s military staged a coup and imposed a reign of terror over the country, the junta’s leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on Sunday said a national state of emergency would be extended for another two years. The move, announced in a televised address,...
PoliticsBBC

Myanmar: State of emergency extended with coup leader as PM

The general who took power in a coup in Myanmar in February has named himself prime minister and said emergency rule may now extend to August 2023. In an hour-long speech, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to hold a "free and fair multi-party election" but also called the elected party he removed "terrorists".
WorldArkansas Online

Burma military chief extends state of emergency until 2023

BANGKOK — Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Burma’s military leader on Sunday declared himself prime minister and said he would lead the country under the extended state of emergency until elections are held in about two years. “We must create conditions to hold a free and...
Politicsmanisteenews.com

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats were meeting Monday to appoint a special envoy to help deal with the political crisis and violence gripping Myanmar and finalize an emergency plan to help control a coronavirus outbreak that many fear is spiraling out of control in the military-ruled nation.
Politicswhbl.com

Myanmar shadow government condemns army ruler for taking PM role

(Reuters) – Members of a shadow government set up by opponents of Myanmar’s coup condemned on Monday the country’s military ruler for taking on the role of prime minister in a caretaker government and said the move was designed to try to win legitimacy. Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing made...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Brunei foreign minister emerges as front-runner for ASEAN s

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 3 (ANI): Brunei's second foreign minister Erywan Yusof has emerged as the front-runner for the job of ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar to facilitate mediation among the stakeholders and to find a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in the country. The discussion in this regard took...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher. It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

The Poor in Hong Kong are languishing as a result of the pandemic and politics.

The Poor in Hong Kong are languishing as a result of the pandemic and politics. Rainbow and her family are struggling to make ends meet in Hong Kong, where the number of poor households has increased as a result of recent political turbulence and the coronavirus outbreak. Rainbow’s electrician husband...

Comments / 0

Community Policy