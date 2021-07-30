Charles E. Balogh, 80, of Lancaster, PA peacefully entered into eternal life on July 25, 2021. He was born in 1941 to the late Joseph A. and Emily (Keiffer-Mott) Balogh. Charlie served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Islands during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Charlie could often be found off the Long Island shores sharing his love of the ocean and creating many adventures and cherished memories with his family. Charlie was a long-time employee at Manheim Auto Auction where he took great pride in ensuring that every car was in its rightful place.