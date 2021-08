The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team remained unbeaten at the Class B Area 6 tournament in Minden on Monday with a 4-1 win over McCook. Broken Bow jumped out early with 2 runs in the first inning as Blake Denson scored on an RBI double by Sawyer Bumgarner and Caden Holm scored on a sacrifice fly by Max Denson. Bow added runs in the 4th and 5th innings to take a 4-0 lead into the 6th. McCook would score a run in the sixth but that would be it as Broken Bow closed the door in the 7th to advance through the winner’s bracket and is now the only remaining unbeaten team in the double elimination tournament.