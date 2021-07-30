Cancel
Converse County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NIOBRARA AND NORTHEASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM MDT At 1106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dull Center, or 30 miles southeast of Wright, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bill and Dull Center.

alerts.weather.gov

Niobrara County, WY
Converse County, WY
