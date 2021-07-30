Cancel
Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper selected by the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 NBA Draft

By JORDAN D. HILL
Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Auburn standout point guard Sharife Cooper is an Atlanta Hawk. The Hawks selected Cooper with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Cooper heads to Atlanta after a highly-anticipated freshman season with the Tigers. Cooper posted a team-high 20.2 points...

