Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What the Portland Trail Blazers are getting in LSU's Trendon Watford

Daily Comet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU Tigers basketball forward Trendon Watford has signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers after he was not selected during Thursday night's NBA Draft. In Watford (6-foot-9, 240 pounds), the Trail Blazers are getting a versatile big man who can score in a variety of ways and rebound. He can dribble drive like a guard, but is strong enough to mix it up inside with players bigger and stronger than him. Watford has a competitive attitude — a healthy arrogance — that allows his game to thrive.

www.dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trendon Watford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Lsu Tigers#Nba Draft#The Trail Blazers#Sec Tournament#Lsu Roster Tracker#The Miami Heat#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: 3 steals in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to try and move into the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. With GM Neil Olshey having a strong record in the second round of the draft, and the price of acquiring a second-round pick not that steep, there’s a big chance that Olshey buys a pick on the night with cash, or trades one of their future seconds to do it.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Tony Snell to sign with Trail Blazers

Free agent combo guard/forward Tony Snell has signed a new deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The contract is reportedly for one year. The financial details of Snell’s deal have not been made available at time of writing. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday. Snell was...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Cody Zeller, Norman Powell sign with Trail Blazers

Cody Zeller is leaving the only NBA team he has ever known to become member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers have signed Zeller to a one year contract. Former Raptors guard Norman Powell is also signing with Portland. Powell’s deal is worth a reported $90 million over five years.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, USA Basketball advance

Portland Trail Blazers fans should rejoice as Damian Lillard has finally received the help he’s needed for years; it only took three games with Team USA to get there. With their 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic, USA Basketball has officially clinched the second seed in Group A and will advance on to the elimination round. Their win has also ensured that the team won’t face any of the group winners until the second-round of the tournament at least.
NBAFort Morgan Times

Former CSU basketball star joins Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching staff

Another former Colorado State basketball player has reached the coaching realm’s promised land. Joining once-CSU women’s star Becky Hammon on the NBA sidelines –– who will soon enter her eighth season with San Antonio’s staff –– Milt Palacio became an official member of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Upon...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Teams Have Called Portland Trail Blazers With Trade Offers For CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that disappointed in the playoffs once again this season. Despite the presence of superstar Damian Lillard on the roster, they were unable to advance to the second round of the playoffs. It is clear that if the team wants to give Damian Lillard a championship-caliber team, there are some changes that need to happen with the roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony has interest from Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers power forward and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is a free agent now, and has significant interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Bleacher Report. After signing consecutive one-year deals for the Blazers, where he provided above-average production on the veteran’s minimum, Melo is a free agent...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Damian Lillard’s teammate gets real on superstar’s future with Blazers

Damian Lillard‘s supermax contract with the Portland Trail Blazers is about to kick in starting next season, but the superstar guard remains a hot commodity among teams looking for a blockbuster trade. The buzz began after the Blazers’ first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Lillard played some of the best basketball of […] The post Damian Lillard’s teammate gets real on superstar’s future with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 lessons the Portland Trail Blazers can learn from the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks just raised their first NBA title in 50 years. Which lessons can the small market Portland Trail Blazers learn from the Bucks?. The Bucks can now celebrate after a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo got them across the line in six games over the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks, a small market team like the Blazers, lifted their first title in 50 years after going all-in over the last two seasons.
NBABlazer's Edge

Potential Players to Help the Trail Blazers on Defense

It’s no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers’ biggest issue over the last two seasons has been their defense, something that needs to be fixed in order to become championship contenders. Given Damian Lillard’s recent comments on the state of the team, it seems more likely than ever that big moves will be made to attempt to fix the Blazers’ defense heading into the 2021-22 season. There are potential additions the Blazers could make in free agency in order to improve their defensive ceiling during the off-season. However, for the sake of being realistic, only players that have a real shot of becoming a Blazer will be talked about, meaning no stars and no restricted free agents that are likely to have their offer sheet matched by their current team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy