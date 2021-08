We know you expect more – we’re taking action: Your update from Ed – Delta News Hub. This makes no sense to me. Basically, Ed is saying that Delta is having trouble getting its act together when it comes to answering phone calls, so it’s making some changes to alleviate the problem. One of those is eliminating change fees on basic economy through the end of the year “to help address call wait times as we increase staffing.” Say what now? So the idea is to add more confusion by blurring the lines between fare products, and that’s going to solve the problem? I guess all these basic economy ticket holders are calling in to change tickets. If this really is an issue, stop filing basic economy fares until you can solve it, don’t add to the confusion.