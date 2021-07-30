The Ripple Effects of the Raptors’ Stunning Pick at No. 4

League sources say the Cavaliers have received significant trade interest for this selection, and the Raptors and Magic—the next two teams up to pick—have made offers to move up. But Cleveland might just stay put. Some talent evaluators around the league consider Mobley the best prospect in this class because of his versatility on both offense and defense. He can protect the rim, switch on to the perimeter, and serve as the lone big in a lineup. On offense, he can shoot, pass, and make plays off the bounce, making him an all-around smooth fit alongside Cleveland’s existing personnel. But really, Mobley can excel anywhere.