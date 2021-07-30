Cancel
NBA

The Ripple Effects of the Raptors’ Stunning Pick at No. 4

By Jonathan Tjarks
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone thought the real NBA draft started with the fifth pick. Turns out it started at no. 4. The Raptors made the most shocking move in the lottery when they passed on Jalen Suggs to select Scottie Barnes. Barnes was the biggest riser in the pre-draft process, but few thought he would pass the Gonzaga guard who became a household name after his near-half-court buzzer-beater in the Final Four. The decision will have huge long-term implications for Toronto and Orlando, which had Suggs fall into their laps. Let’s examine both sides.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

