Once again the Knicks shook up the NBA Draft with not one, not two, but three trades. Still, they selected four players. TKW draftnik Nick Carannante breaks down the picks. As cliché as it is: what we learned from the second draft of the Leon Rose era is to “expect the unexpected.” For the second straight year, the Rose-led New York Knicks front office has been one of the most active teams in the draft. The Knicks started with three picks in the top 32 and after three trades, they ended up with three picks in the top 36 as well as an additional two future assets.