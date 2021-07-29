Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Caught On Video: Brawl On Venice Beach Boardwalk

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQbcV_0bCOFRms00

VENICE (CBSLA) – Cellphone video shows an all-out brawl between what appears to be at least three homeless men Wednesday on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

In the video, posted to Twitter, a man with a large pole can be seen charging another man who is exchanging punches with a third man.

At one point, a security guard is seen attempting to break up the fight, but to no avail.

“It’s not an uncommon sight,” Adam Merchant, assistant manager of the Fig Tree Restaurant, said.

Merchant said that fights like this happen all too often and that the homelessness crisis has taken a major toll on local businesses.

“With the restaurant being open until 9 or 10 o’clock, people are scared to come to the boardwalk past a certain time,” Merchant said.

The video does show Los Angeles Police Department officers nearby. However, it doesn’t appear that men involved in the violence were detained and calls to LAPD regarding the Wednesday incident were not immediately returned.

This boardwalk brawl comes on the as efforts are underway to clear out the countless tents that have taken over one of Southern California’s most popular tourist attractions.

There are noticeably fewer homeless encampments on stretches of the boardwalk, which comes as a relief some locals and business owners.

“Just ecstatic that all of this is gone, all of the crud is gone,” Brad Wells, a beachgoer, said.

At the Fig Tree, Merchant said since the cleanup began, there has been an increase in traffic for the evening crowds because it’s a little bit safer.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said their teams have been out in Venice, alongside LAPD and sanitation crews, to clean up the area and make it safer for everyone.

“There just has to be more enforcement, I guess. You know what I mean, just gotta be strict about it so the boardwalk can be safe again,” Culver City resident Daniel Blum said.

Other locals said they want to see long-term solutions to get the homeless into housing and off the street permanently.

In a statement released to CBSLA Saturday about the incident, the LAPD said:

On July 28, 2021, at approximately 1709 hours Los Angles Police Officers assigned to Pacific Division, responded code 3 to a radio call of an ADW in progress at 619 Ocean Front Walk.  Upon arrival, the officers did not observe anyone fighting and spoke to several people who were present at the location of the call.  The persons they interviewed did not provide any information related to an assault.  Additionally, no witnesses provided information to the officers which could have assisted with their investigation.

After reviewing the video obtained from the media on July 29th, the Department initiated a battery investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Pacific Area Detectives at (310) 482-6313 .

Comments / 284

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Venice, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Beach#Homelessness#Cbsla#The Fig Tree Restaurant#Lapd#Pacific Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Officer Becky Strong Dies From COVID Complications

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer died on Monday morning from coronavirus complications. Police Officer II Becky V. Strong was with the LAPD’s South Traffic Division. The department shared a statement, saying, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time.”
California StateSFGate

TikTok star second to die in California theater 'Purge' shooting; suspect from Bay Area

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYC Gun Violence: Mass Shooting On Corona Sidewalk Among More Than A Dozen Weekend Incidents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is still searching for four men after the “coordinated” mass shooting that wounded 10 people over the weekend in Queens. CBS2 spoke with a woman who was home recovering Monday but said she is in pain. “It’s hard to describe, because to me, it’s like a nightmare. It’s very painful,” the woman said. The 38-year-old did not want to reveal her identity but shared the frightening moment she was shot in an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Cory James. “I was doing some walking and then I thought it was fireworks. Then I just felt something warm in my...
East Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Killed In Overnight Shooting In East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. The shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. McDonnell Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to find the victim. He died at the scene. He was described as a Black man in his 40s. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘People On This Block Are Hurting’: More Allegations Pinned On LAPD In Aftermath Of South LA Fireworks Explosion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The aftermath of a blast that rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood in June continues to be felt as the families of two people who recently died say the explosion contributed to the deaths. Loved ones said that the health of one of the victims was on a decline immediately after the June explosion in South L.A. An LAPD bomb squad vehicle exploded with seized illegal fireworks inside, and injured 17 people after what was likely a weight miscalculation, officials said. One man — retired 72-year-old middle school teacher Auzie Houchins — died after what his family said was...
Lancaster, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Fatally Shot In Lancaster; Probe Underway

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Lancaster. The shooting unfolded just after 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Pillsbury Street. Investigators responded to the location following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Man Robbed in Front of Home in Pasadena

A group of three robbers fled with valuables including a luxury watch and a diamond ring after robbing a man at gunpoint as he arrived home in Pasadena earlier this week, police said. The crime took place about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Commission To Review How LAPD Handled Echo Park Protests

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday will review how the department handled protesters ahead of the controversial Echo Park Lake homeless encampment cleanup that occurred in March. FILE — Several protesters are arrested after clashing with LAPD officers during a demonstration against the closure of Echo Park Lake homeless camps. March 25, 2021. (CBSLA) An after-action report from the LAPD issued Friday determined that the department was at fault for how it handled the demonstrations. On the night of March 25, about 180 people were arrested during a massive protest against the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment at...
Costa Mesa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Three Rushed To Trauma Centers From Five-Vehicle Crash In Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Paramedics rushed three people to area trauma centers from a five-vehicle crash Saturday on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 11:25 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Victoria Street, said Capt. Joseph Noceti of the Costa Mesa Fire Department. Paramedics assessed five people at the scene and took three of them to area trauma centers, Noceti said. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Corona, CAPosted by
CBS LA

TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies After Corona Movie Theater Shooting

CORONA (CBSLA) – A second teenager has died after a shooting at a Corona movie theater Monday night. Anthony Barajas, who was on life support after the shooting, passed away early Saturday morning, according to the Corona Police Department. Barajas was a TikTok sensation with nearly one million followers. Police say Joseph Jimenez was the gunman who shot Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Barajas, 19, both of Corona, during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. An undated photo of 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, who was shot and killed in...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Gunman Opens Fire In Broad Daylight On Brooklyn Street, 1 Injured

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the gunman who opened fire Monday morning in Brooklyn, injuring one person. (credit: NYPD) Police say it happened at 8:55 a.m. near the intersection of Wyckoff and Hoyt Streets in Boerum Hill. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black balaclava open fire on the street, sending people running. Police say a 53-year-old man was hit in the right foot. The suspect took off, running away westbound on Wyckoff street. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 284

Community Policy