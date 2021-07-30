Cancel
Joel Ayayi, Austin Reaves Agree To Two-Way Contracts With Lakers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Ayayi and Austin Reaves have agreed to Two-Way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ayayi averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his redshirt junior season with Gonzaga. Ayayi shot 38.9 percent on three-pointers. Reaves transferred from Wichita State to Oklahoma in 2018. As a senior, Reaves...

NBAKXLY

Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the NBA draft Thursday, but instead he doesn’t hear his name called. Immediately following the draft it was reported that Ayayi has signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAOklahoma Daily

NBA Draft 2021: Former OU guard Austin Reaves signed by Los Angeles Lakers

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games last season. A 2020-21 All-Big 12 team selection,...
NBABleacher Report

Austin Reaves' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Coming off a star-making 2020-21 season at the University of Oklahoma, Austin Reaves will begin his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Austin Reaves. Position: SG. Height: 6'6" Pro...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Austin Reaves could be the first OU Sooner to play for OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have never seen a player grace that hardwood in a Thunder uniform that also dawned the crimson and cream at the University of Oklahoma. While that is no shock, considering the lone long-term Sooner products have been Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, and Trae Young since the move from Seattle. If you want to get real technical former-Sooner Ryan Spangler collected a few DNP-CD’s at the 2016 Summer League, but we are not counting that.
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Austin Reaves

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown UDFA Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made the biggest splash on the day of the 2021 NBA draft with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, but they were merely a blip on the radar during the actual draft.
NBAPosted by
AllSooners

Former OU Star Austin Reaves Signs Free Agent Deal With the Lakers

Austin Reaves has a new home. After waiting throughout the 2021 NBA Draft to hear his named called, Reaves signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his final year for the Sooners last year, Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game, knocking down 30.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. The jumbo guard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.6 assists per game.
NBAKXLY

NBA Draft preview: Joel Ayayi

SPOKANE, Wash. — Perhaps no player in Gonzaga history has improved his game more in his time in Spokane more than Joel Ayayi, and he will now hear his name called in the NBA draft Thursday night. Ayayi had a tough time finding playing time his first season and a...
NBANBA

Lakers Two-Way Players Make Summer Debut

Amidst the free agency flurry going on with the senior squad, a group of young NBA hopefuls on the Lakers Summer League squad tipped off their exhibition schedule with an 80-78 loss to Miami in Sacramento’s California Classic. The Lakers played hard in their first competitive action as a group,...
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi prepared for the NBA Draft with The Guard Whisperer

Olin Simplis, also known as The Guard Whisperer, has worked with a long list of NBA players, including the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, and Steven Adams. As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches Thursday night, two of the newest names on that list are Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.
NBAKait 8

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves gets NBA opportunity

BROOKLYN (KAIT) - A star on Fast Break Friday Night gets an NBA opportunity. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin & other multiple national outlets, Austin Reaves has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cedar Ridge & Oklahoma standout went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Reaves...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

