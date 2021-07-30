Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. swimmer sparks doping controversy, high octane BMX marred by crashes

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

By Simon Evans, Mari Saito and Martyn Herman

TOKYO (Reuters) - An American swimmer sparked controversy at the Tokyo Games on Friday when he said it would take a long time to clear his sport of doping after losing his Olympic title to a Russian.

U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy said his 200 metre backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost to Evgeny Rylov, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Murphy won gold in the 100 and 200 Rio finals, but Rylov won both titles in Tokyo.

"I've got 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble," said Murphy when asked by a reporter if he had any concerns about his races in relation to doping.

Later, Murphy said he had no intention of making an allegation against his opponent.

Rylov said Murphy was entitled to his thoughts given that there had been scandals.

The World Anti-Doping Agency handed Russia a four-year ban from top sporting events in 2019. Those sanctions were then lessened by a sports arbitration court.

More than 300 Russian athletes are competing at the Tokyo Games as part of the ROC. While they are not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms, instead of neutral ones initially imposed by the doping agency.

The uniforms may carry the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee and the letters "ROC", but are almost indistinguishable from Russian team uniforms of past Games.

SWIMMING WINNERS

The American's comments did not deflect from golden performances in the pool with medals once again spread between countries other than the traditional powerhouses.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200 breaststroke in a world record time of 2:18.95 to deliver her nation's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

China won their first men's swimming gold in Tokyo with Wang Shun's victory in the 200 medley, and Rylov won the 200 backstroke for his second gold of the week.

Schoenmaker, who had claimed silver in the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday, powered home to finish 0.97 seconds ahead of American Lilly King, with Annie Lazor of the United States in third.

The 24-year-old's victory marked the second African gold medal in the pool following Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui's success in the men's 400 freestyle on Sunday.

Emma McKeon won the 100 freestyle for Australia's sixth gold in the pool, holding off Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey down the final straight to win by 0.31 seconds.

The second silver to Haughey gave Hong Kong its most medals ever at a Games after they also won gold in the fencing.

The victories have prompted Hong Kong shopping malls to broadcast Olympic events, offering a rare occasion for people to gather with groups limited since early 2020 because of coronavirus.

Hong Kong police said they were launching an investigation into booing of China's national anthem in a shopping mall that broadcast Cheung Ka Long's win in the men's individual foil.

THUNDER AND CRASHES

Heavy rain and thunder across Tokyo caused minor disruptions to competition on Friday morning, including the start of the BMX racing semi-finals.

Once the course was dry, accidents marred the high-octane action in both the men's and women's events.

American favourite Connor Fields was taken to hospital after a horrible crash in his semi-final. He was treated by medics for several minutes before being stretchered into an ambulance.

It was the worst of several crashes, one of which also saw Australian rider Saya Sakakibara also require treatment although she was not badly hurt.

American Alise Willoughby, second in Rio and Dutchwoman Laura Smulders, were also involved in heavy crashes and failed to make the final of the women's race.

BMX racing made its debut at the Beijing 2008 Games. The freestyle event is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, part of the International Olympic Committee's latest bid to attract a younger demographic through extreme sports.

The morning session in the women's Olympic Rugby Sevens could not be completed after lightning over the Tokyo Stadium delayed the final match between New Zealand and the ROC.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Mari Saito; Writing by Leela de Kretser; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Wang Shun
Person
Laura Smulders
Person
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Person
Evgeny Rylov
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Alise Willoughby
Person
Siobhan Haughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Doping#Bmx Racing#Russian#Rio#South African#American Lilly King#Tunisian#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNBC News

American swimmer complains about doping after losing to Russians

TOKYO — After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said Friday that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. Seeming to take aim at a country that has repeatedly run afoul...
Sportsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Mockery of the games’: US official, swimmers intensify feud over Russian doping

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Lilly King echoed fellow U.S. swimming medalist Ryan Murphy’s criticism of the presence of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and raised it a notch on August 1 by saying, “There are a lot of people here that should not be here.”
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Doping raises its head as BMX marred by crashes

TOKYO (Reuters) -American swimmer Ryan Murphy stoked controversy at the Tokyo Games on Friday when he raised the spectre of doping after losing his second Olympic title to Russian rival Evgeny Rylov. Murphy, who won three gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games, said his 200 metre backstroke final was...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win

After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said Friday that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. Seeming to take aim at a country that has repeatedly run afoul of doping...
Sportswphm.net

US swimmer voices concerns about doping in Olympic Games

(TOKYO) — American backstroke swimmer Ryan Murphy alleged Friday that doping remains a problem in the sport after he lost twice to swimmers on the Russian Olympic Committee. “It is a huge mental drain on me throughout the year to know that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean,” said Murphy. “It frustrates me, but I have to swim the field that’s next to me.”
Swimming & SurfingInternational Business Times

US Swimmer Accuses Russia's Rylov Of Doping In Olympics Row

American Ryan Murphy accused Evgeny Rylov of doping after he was beaten by the Russian in the Olympic 200m backstroke on Friday, sparking an angry denial from Moscow. Murphy raised doubts about the result when he claimed he was "swimming in a race that's probably not clean". Rylov said he...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
CelebritiesPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mother of Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders Dies

Very Olympic Today is SI’s daily Olympics newsletter. You can receive each issue for free in your inbox by subscribing here. To continue reading the newsletter at SI.com every day, along with the rest of our Olympics coverage, readers can subscribe to SI.com here. Clarissa Saunders, the mother of Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy