Kansas State

Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID-19 patients

ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

TOPEKA — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospital beds in some areas. Four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June, according to a survey from the Kansas Hospital Association. Hospitals said they’re dealing with a regular load of non-COVID patients as delta variant cases surge — unlike last fall and winter, when new COVID-19 case numbers hit record highs.

