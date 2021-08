AKRON, OH — Myers Industries announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of Trilogy Plastics and financed the transaction with its revolving credit facility. Trilogy Plastics is a custom rotational molder specializing in high quality, high tolerance parts and assemblies. The acquisition is the latest action taken as part of the “One Myers” long-term strategic plan, which is focused on transforming the Company into a high-growth, customer-centric innovator of value-added engineered plastic solutions. This acquisition accelerates Horizon 1 of the long-term strategy focused on value-added bolt-on acquisitions.