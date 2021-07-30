Cloud-Based Atari Gaming

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhile the Google Stadia may be the latest and greatest in the realm of cloud gaming, there are plenty of other ways to experience this new style of gameplay, especially if you’re willing to go a little retro. This project, for example, takes the Atari 2600 into the cloud for a nearly-complete gaming experience that is fully hosted in a server, including the video rendering.

SoftwareAccountingWEB

New OnPoint Cloud-Based Audit Solution Released

OnPoint Audit from CPA.com and CaseWare was built to provide an efficient workflow that reduces manual data entry and redundancies and permits transparent collaboration between colleagues and their clients. Hosted on CaseWare Cloud, OnPoint Audit is the newest solution added to the OnPoint suite of audit and assurance products, offering firms of all sizes improved capabilities and efficiencies to their workflow.
Video GamesGamasutra

Avoid the mounting costs of multiplayer games with hybrid cloud

There’s a good reason why studios develop multiplayer games – it gives them an opportunity to work at their most creative, building live communities and taking on the challenge of real-time action. They also have the greatest potential to deliver profit. But it’s well understood that they are hard to develop, operate, and maintain thanks to constant updates and trigger points.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield V joins Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming lineup

The Xbox Game Pass library is growing once again, with a treasure trove of games being added to the service in just seven days. While 10 games altogether are coming next week, the clear heavy hitter is Microsoft Flight Simulator. Until it’s available, players can look forward to two new games being added to the service immediately: Battlefield V on cloud and Cris Tales on cloud, console, and PC.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Cell Phonessecuritymagazine.com

Arena Del Mar Hotel deploys digital keys and cloud-based access management

Situated between Seattle and Portland on the U.S. west coast, Arena Del Mar Hotel was looking to maximize guest safety and convenience while boosting efficiency. The hotel decided to adopt mobile access via integration with Vostio Access Management by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Together, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Certified Partner, Zaplox AB helped the hotel integrate digital key functionality with the access management.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

The Hunt Is On For Facebook’s Cloud Games On Apple Devices

Facebook’s cloud gaming services is now available on iPhones and iPads — for those who know how to find it. The web app-based platform, which can be added to home screens on Apple devices, includes everything from Solitaire to graphics-heavy games that will test some users’ streaming capabilities. However, Apple doesn’t let third-party developers direct users to websites to make non-Apple purchases, so Facebook will have to navigate how to get people to buy their games without violating any rules.
SoftwareBeta News

Critical vulnerabilities found in cloud-based ICS management systems

There are lots of good reasons for moving industrial control systems to the cloud including better telemetry and analysis of device performance, management of logic and remote device configuration, improved diagnostics and troubleshooting, a centralized view of processes. But as more operational technology and lCS make the move, they become...
Computershackaday.com

Rooting The Atari VCS 800

The Atari VCS 800 is a modern product, a hybrid of a PC and a games console. Fundamentally, its a bunch of modern chips in a box running Linux that will let you browse the web or emulate some old games. Now, thanks to [ArcadeHustle], you can have persistent root access to the VCS 800 at your leisure.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Nokia, Vodafone Launch ML-based Anomaly Detection Solution using Google Cloud

Nokia and Vodafone have launched a jointly developed machine learning (ML) product, running on Google Cloud, to quickly detect and remediate network anomalies before they impact Vodafone customers. Based on Nokia Bell Labs technology and developed after a Nokia-Vodafone agreement signed in 2020, the Anomaly Detection Service product is being...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Shadow IT, Cloud-Based Malware Increase AppSec Risks

Cloud application security risks continue to rise as malware delivered by cloud applications continues to grow, according to a study by Netskope. The biannual study also highlighted the potential for critical data exfiltration tied to employees departing their jobs—departing employees upload three times more data to personal apps in the last 30 days of employment, with personal Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive instances the most popular targets.
Computersthreatpost.com

Industrial Networks Exposed Through Cloud-Based Operational Tech

Critical ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited through leading cloud-management platforms. The benefits of using a cloud-based management platform to monitor and configure industrial control systems (ICS) devices are obvious — efficiency, cost-savings and better diagnostics just for starters. But new research found critical vulnerabilities in these platforms that could be used to paralyze operations if left unmitigated.
Gamblingsignalscv.com

Atari Launching a Crypto Casino that Will Work with Its Old Games

In a move that’s destined to bring the popular gaming company right into the thick of it in 2021, Atari has revealed that it will unveil an Ethereum blockchain online casino designed around Atari themed games. Cryptocurrencies have never been as popular and highly sought after as they are right...
Softwarearxiv.org

Surrogate Model-Based Explainability Methods for Point Cloud NNs

In the field of autonomous driving and robotics, point clouds are showing their excellent real-time performance as raw data from most of the mainstream 3D sensors. Therefore, point cloud neural networks have become a popular research direction in recent years. So far, however, there has been little discussion about the explainability of deep neural networks for point clouds. In this paper, we propose new explainability approaches for point cloud deep neural networks based on local surrogate model-based methods to show which components make the main contribution to the classification. Moreover, we propose a quantitative validation method for explainability methods of point clouds which enhances the persuasive power of explainability by dropping the most positive or negative contributing features and monitoring how the classification scores of specific categories change. To enable an intuitive explanation of misclassified instances, we display features with confounding contributions. Our new explainability approach provides a fairly accurate, more intuitive and widely applicable explanation for point cloud classification tasks. Our code is available at this https URL.
Softwareaithority.com

Nintex Launches AI-Based Capabilities And Integrations Within Nintex Workflow Cloud

Latest release of next gen workflow automation cloud platform brings AI enhancements to Nintex Forms designer and offers deeper, more seamless integrations with SharePoint on-premises and other third-party SaaS applications. Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced the latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud, designed...
Industryeturbonews.com

Airbus Launches Cloud-Based Pilot Training Service

Mobile Airbus Training experience Suite is a subscription-based service platform with a 3D interactive virtual cockpit environment for pilot recurrent and initial Type Training. Airbus developed MATe with portability and compatibility in mind. MATe Suite is available as a standard package with optional modules and services that can be customized...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Atari will bring back reimagined classic arcade game Food Fight for the VCS

Atari is bringing back the classic arcade game Food Fight, and it will publish the game first on its Atari VCS game console. It’s one of the first games Atari announced since the company with the iconic consumer gaming brand said it would divide itself into two parts, one for blockchain game products and another for making games. The game-making part, headed by CEO Wade Rosen, is announcing today that Mega Cat Studios will create the game for Atari and launch early next year.
Computersarxiv.org

Video-based Point Cloud Compression Artifact Removal

Photo-realistic point cloud capture and transmission are the fundamental enablers for immersive visual communication. The coding process of dynamic point clouds, especially video-based point cloud compression (V-PCC) developed by the MPEG standardization group, is now delivering state-of-the-art performance in compression efficiency. V-PCC is based on the projection of the point cloud patches to 2D planes and encoding the sequence as 2D texture and geometry patch sequences. However, the resulting quantization errors from coding can introduce compression artifacts, which can be very unpleasant for the quality of experience (QoE). In this work, we developed a novel out-of-the-loop point cloud geometry artifact removal solution that can significantly improve reconstruction quality without additional bandwidth cost. Our novel framework consists of a point cloud sampling scheme, an artifact removal network, and an aggregation scheme. The point cloud sampling scheme employs a cube-based neighborhood patch extraction to divide the point cloud into patches. The geometry artifact removal network then processes these patches to obtain artifact-removed patches. The artifact-removed patches are then merged together using an aggregation scheme to obtain the final artifact-removed point cloud. We employ 3D deep convolutional feature learning for geometry artifact removal that jointly recovers both the quantization direction and the quantization noise level by exploiting projection and quantization prior. The simulation results demonstrate that the proposed method is highly effective and can considerably improve the quality of the reconstructed point cloud.

