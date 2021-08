By now, IPTAY members have submitted requests for away tickets and are eagerly waiting to learn how many tickets they’ll receive and where they’ll be sitting. Fortunately, Clemson already sent an email about the most anticipated game away from Death Valley this season — the season opener against Georgia. In it, they broke the good news that all requests for up to four tickets will be fulfilled. With that, the anticipation for the start of the season got ratcheted up yet another level. Now, the season is just seven weeks away. With it nearing, let’s take a look at Clemson’s six away/neutral games and see what they offer for Clemson fans looking to support their Tigers away from Death Valley.