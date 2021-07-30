Cancel
Topeka, KS

Former Senate leader Suellentrop’s reckless DUI case idles

By Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Gene Suellentrop’s high-speed chase on Interstate 70 is sure getting slow-played in the courts. After his arrest last March for DUI, high-speed wrong-way driving and attempting to elude law enforcement, Suellentrop’s Kansas Senate colleagues said the then-Senate majority leader deserved due process. But four months later, the process seems pretty darn overdue. The case can’t even get scheduled for a scheduling hearing, odd as that sounds.

