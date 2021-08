Jimenez (groin) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland. Jimenez's sore right groin will keep him on the bench for the fourth game in a row, but the 24-year-old appears optimistic that he'll avoid a trip back to the injured list. According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Jimenez gave the media a thumbs up when asked about how he felt following a pregame workout Sunday, a sign that he could be ready to go when the White Sox begin a three-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday. After returning from an extended stay on the IL following spring pectoral surgery, Jimenez went 2-for-11 in his first three games with Chicago before picking up the groin injury.