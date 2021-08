Listen to “Darcy Kuemper Is the Man” on Spreaker. The Avalanche traded a first-round draft pick for Darcy Kuemper after all. Aarif and JJ break down everything around that deal and how it makes the Avs a better team before getting into the Philipp Grubauer contract signed with Seattle. The guys also chat about the roster turnover for the Avs, the additions of Kurtis MacDermid and Darren Helm and other moves Joe Sakic could make to fill in the gaps. The episode ends with a chat about the Gabriel Landeskog extension and the structure of his eight-year contract. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.