Door County, WI

Green Notes: Waseda Farms Hosts Climate Change Coalition Fundraiser

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

The Climate Change Coalition of Door County will host an informative wagon ride as a fundraiser at Waseda Farms on Aug. 7, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. Waseda Farms is home to cattle grazing on more than 500 acres of beautiful perennial grass pastures. It also raises pigs and chickens and grows fruits, vegetables and herbs. Through improved farming practices that are better for people, animals and the Earth, the farm works to inspire better eating and better living.

