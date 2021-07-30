Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Mini-Golf Course Opening Soon: Shortage of Construction Materials Delays Clubhouse Opening

By Craig Sterrett
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-hole miniature-golf course under construction in Sturgeon Bay is shaping up, but the building at the site won’t open right away, according to owner Susan Hartzell. Landscaping and the carpeted putting surfaces were expected this week for the Salty Seagull on the northeast corner of Grant Avenue and Highway 42/57 in Sturgeon Bay. Hartzell said she plans to have the course open by Aug. 5 so kids can enjoy it before they get busy with school activities.

