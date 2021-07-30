Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fight racism, get vaccinated

By MICHAEL A. SMITH Insight Kansas
ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Black Americans are three times as likely as whites to get COVID-19, and twice as likely to die from it. Still, with the Delta variant on the march, Black vaccination rates remain lower than for whites. Why is that, and what can we do about it?. Black Americans are particularly...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Vaccinations#Covid#Kansans#African Americans#Black Americans#Associated Press#Medicaid#Healthcare#Emporia State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
PharmaceuticalsDenver Channel

Medical groups advise pregnant individuals to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two major medical groups, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), are recommending that all pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The organizations say their recommendation is backed by evidence that shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. The groups also state...
Grayson County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Health Department fights vaccine misinformation

As Grayson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks, the number of cases is once again rising. As of Wednesday afternoon, Grayson County’s vaccination rate was at 39.82%, having risen 1.56% since the start of July. Of Grayson County’s total population of 26,178 residents, 10,425 had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Please get vaccinated

What do you say to friends and family who are not vaccinated against COVID-19? I think it’s time to say, “Please help keep our grandchildren from ending up in the hospital and dying.”. As grandparents, it was a relief when the original version of COVID-19 seemed to have less impact...
Public HealthJournal & Sunday Journal

Not getting vaccinated is prolonging pandemic

Though West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said he does not foresee reinstituting a mask mandate, he knows better than to say never. When asked in mid-July about the increase in the number of cases of the delta variant of the virus, he said “I pray to God above that we never have to consider (a mask mandate) ever again. But we’ve always got to watch.”
Scienceindybay.org

Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Roberts: vaccination still the key to fighting COVID-19

TYLER — As COVID-19 numbers continue on the rise in East Texas, NET Health’s George Roberts continues to sound a familiar call — get vaccinated. He points out that his agency and a number of other locations have the vaccine readily available. Roberts says there’s been a slight uptick in vaccinations in the area, but the numbers remain low. He says a high spike in new cases last week was largely due to delayed reporting — but stresses that the problem remains serious. Roberts also strongly recommends staying home when sick, masking up, hand washing, and social distancing, even if those practices are not required.
Public HealthWRAL

Is it legal to mandate Covid vaccines? In many circumstances, yes

CNN — For those who are refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, there are a lot of legal ways for public and private actors to make that decision painful. Such vaccine requirements will undoubtedly be challenged in court -- and a few already have. But so far, as long as those vaccine mandates have been crafted with appropriate religious and medical exemptions, courts have been unwilling to intervene to block them.
Public Healthctnewsonline.com

Masks won’t end the pandemic

Masks are in the news again. Going along with new CDC guidelines, Governor Kelly wants all students and staff inside schools to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. KU and K-State have jumped in line and large public school districts in Kansas are starting to announce mask requirements for the upcoming school year, again regardless of vaccination status. No mask requirements have been announced by any local school districts… yet.
Educationthelundreport.org

OHSU Will Require Staff Vaccinations By Sept. 1

In a statement released to The Lund Report, a spokeswoman said the mandate will apply to all employees, students, long-term vendors and volunteers. Those who do not want a COVID-19 shot will have to formally decline and go through an education session and follow extra safety protocols. The policy is...
NFLPOLITICO

The tech Biden needs to get federal workers vaccinated

CALLING THE SHOTS: President Joe Biden wants to require 2 million federal workers and on-site government contractors to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19. His directive ups the ante in the politically fraught debate over using technology to verify people’s status. Public health experts say relying on the honor...
Vanderburgh County, INWTVW

Vanderburgh County fights declining vaccination rates

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville’s Dale Cheaney is just one local resident who admits to having doubts about the covid-19 vaccine. According to the recent vaccination report, he’s not alone. 53.5% of residents ages 12 and up in Vanderburgh County have been fully vaccinated, but health officials are pushing...
HealthKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Students required to get vaccinations

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is reminding parents to make sure that their children’s immunizations are up to date — especially students and young children subject to new requirements that went into effect on July 1. The 2020 legislation amended the Code of Virginia to require the following new...
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy