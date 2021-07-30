Southern Door School Superintendent Eases into New Post

Chris Peterson has eased into the superintendent post in the Southern Door School District following the retirement of Patti Vickman, its former leader. “Patti Vickman did an outstanding job of getting the district to a great place,” Peterson said. “I came in, and the other administrators were incredibly welcoming, and it’s been a very smooth transition. Patti had everything well organized. I don’t think we’ve missed a beat since I came here.”