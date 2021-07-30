Teens need youth groups more now than ever before

What is the church of Jesus’ choice? This is a very good question. Even the casual reader of the Scriptures cannot miss the fact that in the New Testament frequent mention is made of “the church.” But someone asks “Well, is the church that Jesus built on the Earth today?” To this question we would have to say YES! I am under the persuasion that we are to do our best to read and pay attention to the commands, the examples and the implications that are found in the New Testament. I emphasize the New Testament because it is the covenant which the followers of Christ are under (Matt. 26:26-28; Heb. 8:7-13, 9:1-18, 10:1-10), and it was only to the Israelites that the Old Covenant was given to (Ex. 20:1,2); though we can benefit from learning the Old Law (Rom. 15:4; 1 Cor. 10:11).