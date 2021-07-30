Cancel
Winfield, KS

Teens need youth groups more now than ever before

By CANDACE STEPHENS
ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Parents, you probably feel like a Uber driver most days, a coach, tutor and sometimes even a guidance counselor on others. We invest so much into the lives of our teens. Yet with all the busyness of parenting our teen, it’s easy to let youth group and church attendance slide off the grid. We sometimes think, “My kid’s too busy for a night of hanging out with other teens, eating, playing goofy games and hearing another Bible lesson.” We have busied our youth with so many non-church related activities. Now, communities have put aside the times of not putting sports or other activities on a Wednesday or Sunday.

