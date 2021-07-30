Meacham Helps Southern Door Earn $6,000 STEAM Grant

An award-winning teacher continues to deliver for her school district – this time in the form of a $6,000 grant for the Southern Door School District. Jessica Meacham – the district’s technology co-coordinator and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) program leader – earned the 2021 Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowship Award this winter. School board members learned in July that the award came with $6,000 for the school district, and new Superintendent Chris Peterson said the funds will most likely be used for materials for the STEAM program.