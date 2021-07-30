Cancel
NBA Draft 2021: Milwaukee Bucks Select Sandro Mamukelashvili at 54

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making a draft night trade earlier in the evening, Jon Horst selected Sandro Mamukelashvili for the Milwaukee Bucks with the 54th selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. Horst opted for future assets over trying to snag any prospect who fell out of the first round and to then at pick 31. Instead, with his first of two bites at the apple he went for the 6’11” forward who spent four years at Seton Hall.

