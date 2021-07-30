Cancel
NBA Draft 2021: Neemias Queta selected 39th overall by Sacramento Kings

By Austin Montgomery
midmajormadness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeemias Queta became the first Portuguese national to be selected in the NBA draft on Thursday night, going 39th overall to Sacramento. The Kings got one of the best rim protectors in this draft class. Queta’s presence was a catalyst for Utah State’s success under Craig Smith. Utah State finished seventh in the conference the year before Queta got there. During his three seasons at Utah State, the Aggies made two NCAA tournament appearances, won two conference tournament titles, and won a regular season championship. Utah State finished in the top 50 in overall defensive efficiency and in the top 30 in two-point defense, ranking inside the top five in that category twice.

