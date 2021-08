The trade deadline at the end of March felt like it was an inevitable event that would happen at some point. The national narrative involving the Magic on that day was that the team finally did what it should have done a long time ago. The team had a ceiling on how good it could be with its current group and was chasing, as Jeff Weltman would even term it, the sugar high of a playoff berth. Everyone knew the group was not winning a title any time soon as they were constructed.