Lake County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Lake and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 528 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Inglis, Crystal Manor, Citronelle and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northern Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 201 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parrish, Ellenton, Memphis, Ruskin and Greater Sun Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gulf County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could reduce afternoon temperatures reducing the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region will play a role in how hot the temperatures are Tuesday and Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to 106 degrees expected across lower elevations. Overnight temperatures 70 to 80 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. .Continued heavy rainfall (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * From Wednesday morning until further notice. * At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning and continue rising to a crest of 8.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Arrowhead subdivision floods with water in homes. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 10/23/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 7.4 Tue 9 pm 8.4 8.7 8.5 8.2 7.7
Asotin County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Washington Palouse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...EASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM PDT At 1056 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Brief heavy downpours are also possible. Locations impacted include Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Albion, Colton, Uniontown and Viola.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected late this afternoon through early Wednesay morning. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. For the heat advisory, expect hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to 106 degrees expected. Overnight temperatures 70 to 80 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northern Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 201 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parrish, Ellenton, Memphis, Ruskin and Greater Sun Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 332 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton, Parrish, Memphis, West Samoset, West Bradenton and Samoset. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Fort Bend County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fort Bend; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas East Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Rosenberg, Wharton, Needville, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Boling-Iago and Hungerford.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 647 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton, Memphis, West Samoset, Samoset and Lake Manatee State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 106 degrees expected. Overnight temperatures up to around 70 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind and Very Low Humidity Over Northern Districts This Afternoon Into Early Thursday Evening .Gusty wind, very low humidity, and extremely dry fuels combine to bring critical fire weather conditions over the Northern Sacramento Valley and Western Shasta mountains this afternoon into tonight, and in the northeast foothills and mountains of eastern Shasta and Western Plumas counties through early Thursday evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 214, AND 215 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 213, 214, and 215. * WIND...South 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected late afternoon and early evening. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to mid teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Bristol County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From this evening through Thursday morning. * Showers and a few thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally up to 4 inches are possible. The axis of heaviest rainfall is somewhat uncertain and may still shift east or west. * Heavy rainfall may cause street flooding and result in rapid rises on small streams and creeks.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 21:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra County Lakes STRONG THUNDERSTORM AND HEAVY RAIN OVER TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES AND WILLIAMSBURG At 1000 pm MDT...a strong thunderstorm was moving south over Truth or Consequences towards Williamsburg and caballo. This storm is producing heavy rain, gusty north winds over 45 mph, and frequent dangerous lightning. If this storm moves toward your location seek shelter and move toward higher ground if you are in a location prone to flash flooding. This storm should move south of this area by 1100 pm.

