Del Norte County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Hoopa, Lower Middle Klamath, North Coast, Trinity, Upper Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hoopa; Lower Middle Klamath; North Coast; Trinity; Upper Smith; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 201, 203, 204, 211, 212, 277,and 283. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Storms will produce very little precipitation, which will increase the threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic thunderstorm winds gusting to 40 mph will be possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

