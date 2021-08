Saturday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables, who were approved by Montgomery County Commissioners on Thursday for the new Animal Cruelty unit were dispatched to the Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney. Some patrons in the park alerted off-duty officers from Splendora and Patton Village who were working extra jobs at the park of a dog in a car. The officers went to check and found a Honda Elantra with a Pit Bull mix inside the vehicle. The windows were cracked some and the doors unlocked. Officers attempted to remove the dog when it started barking at them. They were finally able to get the dog out which drank almost two containers of water. They alerted Animal Control. Aaron Johnson, the Director of Montgomery County Animal Control was in the office and responded immediately. The temperature inside the vehicle was 120-degrees. The dog’s temperature was 110. We will update this story shortly.