We're drawn to waterfalls. The air around them feels fresh and rejuvenating, and science shows they have a calming effect on our mood by altering our serotonin levels. Some are pretty, others magnificent, and still others intimidating. And while just catching the view from a lookout is all right, earning it on a legit waterfall hike will always feel better. We picked our favorite jaunts to waterfalls across the U.S., from .8 mile to more than 20.