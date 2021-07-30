East Bay CEO defiant as company's drug faces uncertain fate: 'I tend not to be a quitter'

Ardelyx Inc.'s attempt to win a second drug approval was beat back by federal regulators, sending its stock down as much as 76% Tuesday. The Fremont company (NASDAQ: ARDX) had hoped to win Food and Drug Administration approval for tenapanor as a treatment for hyperphosphatemia, a life-threatening surge of phosphates in the blood of adult chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. But Ardelyx revealed Monday that it received a letter from the FDA on July 13 identifying "deficiencies" in the company's approval application that "preclude discussion" on labeling of the drug and post-approval requirements.