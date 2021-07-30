Cancel
Medical & Biotech

East Bay CEO defiant as company's drug faces uncertain fate: 'I tend not to be a quitter'

By Ron Leuty
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
The company's stock, which plummeted last week, is trading at roughly the value of its cash, equivalents and marketable securities.

San Francisco, CA
