Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

David Zurawik Public's mask anger understandable

By David Zurawik The Baltimore Sun
Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost a year and a half, here we are stuck in the middle again on COVID-19, masks and how best to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks indoors. On Tuesday, they reversed course.

www.pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#White House#Americans#Australian#Psa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Public HealthNew York Post

The CDC needlessly creates panic and other commentary

In the face of the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should have reiterated that vaccines overwhelmingly prevent serious COVID illness and death, period — instead, the agency created a “fiasco” by offering “murky new guidance without backup evidence,” fumes The Wall Street Journal editorial board. “The CDC should be a source of fact and reason, not a hair-on-fire spreader of fear. The agency could start by explaining that COVID cases have been increasing across the US and that more vaccinated individuals are testing positive. But most of these ‘breakthrough’ cases are mild or asymptomatic.” As for the re-masking guidance, “the risk is that some people may conclude from this new CDC guidance that, since we still need masks, there’s no need to be vaccinated,” thus undermining the vaccination drive. “Time and again in this pandemic, the CDC has been a source of confusion or ineptitude. And Washington wonders why Americans have lost confidence in COVID experts.”
Public HealthScientist

The Data Behind the CDC's New Masking Recommendations

Large public gatherings are associated with SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections—detectable virus in fully vaccinated people—according to a report the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday (July 30). According to multiple outlets, the data prompted the agency’s shift earlier last week to again recommending that vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in some circumstances.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CAL THOMAS: COVID panic, round 2

As best I recall, the sequence of statements coming from the government and “experts” since the beginning of COVID-19 has gone something like this: You don’t need to wear a mask and it’s no more serious than the flu; you do need to wear a mask, though the virus is so small it can penetrate all but the N95 brand, so you should wear two masks; a vaccine will protect you from catching the virus and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you won’t have to wear a mask if fully vaccinated; you must still wear a mask even if fully vaccinated because of the Delta variant; If you have been fully vaccinated it is unlikely you will catch the Delta variant, but wear a mask anyway just in case; kids may or may not return to school and if they do return, they may or may not be forced to wear masks, even though young children appear to be less affected by the virus.
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Gounder: ‘Vaccines are how we learn to live’ with Covid

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that 70% of US adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination shot, reaching President Joe Biden’s July Fourth goal about one month late. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House is still “forging...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Opinion: Why my ER was so blindsided by COVID-19

This excerpt is adapted from Every Minute Is a Day: A Doctor, an Emergency Room, and a City Under Siege by Robert Meyer (an emergency room doctor at Montefiore Medical Center) and Dan Koeppel (Robert’s cousin and an award-winning writer). © 2021 by Robert Meyer and Dan Koeppel. Published in the United States by Crown, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.
Advocacynewscenter1.tv

CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, ending some of the political pressure being placed on President Joe Biden. The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Ohio primaries signal mood of 2022 midterm race, Ohio State requiring masks indoors and what the new CDC mask guidelines mean for restaurants

Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. After a mild few days, temperatures will start to slowly move back toward where they should be this time of year: 60s overnight, 80s during the day. After a partly cloudy and seasonable night, Wednesday will bring an increase in afternoon cloud cover with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s. ​
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of the coronavirus continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their vaccines would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy