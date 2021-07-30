Learn about Laces & France at FPL
FOLEY - Along with the library’s many monthly programs, the Foley Public Library will be having two special programs in August 2021. On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., Coletta Stejskal Bailey will give a presentation, “Know Your Laces,” in the upstairs meeting room of the library. Bailey will identify a variety of “hand-made laces” - all laces are not crochet. If you are unsure if your lace is Battenberg, Crochet, Knitted, or Needle lace, come to this presentation.gulfcoastnewstoday.com
