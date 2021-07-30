Cancel
Lompoc Valley native Danny Duffy traded to Dodgers

By Mike Klan
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. The 32-year-old...

