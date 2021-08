During season 1 of Outer Banks, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) made a lot of bad decisions — and that only continues in season 2. “I think he had good intentions. It’s not that his intentions weren’t good. It’s just that maybe his judgment isn’t good,” the Nashville alum, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the second season. “Every decision he made, he sorta doubled down later, and by the end of it, he was cornered. What struck me the most is when I read the second season, the very first episode, I was about five pages in and I stopped and I called my wife. I go, ‘Man, they hit the ground running!'”